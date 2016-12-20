TVR in call to heritage owners

Fylde coast TVR owners are being urged to help the newly resurgent company build an archive of photographs of heritage cars.

The company brought back to life by businessman Les Edgar is due to reveal details of its new Cosworth/ Gordon Murray designed car next year. But it is now appealing to owners of unmodified TVRs to help by sending in details and photos of their cars. Suitable examples will be chosen for a professional photoshoot to bolster their archives.

A spokesman said: “We wish to cover all variants of TVR, so please don’t be shy. Once we have a large enough field of applicants we will provide more details by return.”

Owners can contact them at heritage@tvr.co.uk marking the subject field with “Heritage Photoshoot” followed by your TVR variant.