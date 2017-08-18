Turning back time and getting in that ‘40s swing

Life in the 1940s could certainly still be fun, as shown by a special event at a St Annes rest home.

Rosewood Lodge, on Clifton Drive North, one of four Lakeview rest homes, hosted a flirty ‘40s garden party.

Garden party at Rosewood Lodge

Staff and residents from the other Lakeview rest homes – The Moorings, Lakeview and Newfield Lodge – came along to get into the swing of things and join in the fun.

The tone was set with an army Jeep, owned by Eric Gaskill, who was in attendance in 1940s clothing, with his wife Valerie.

Many of the residents and care team donned suitable historic attire too.

Registered care manager Fiona became a soldier for the day, deputy manager Kate Chadwick dressed as a land girl and carer Jess Sommerville transformed into a 1940s nurse.

Lilly Harrison and Rita Hilton from the Moorings helped on the charity stall

A 1940s entertainer kept guests amused, and there were stalls and a bouncy castle.

While the Second World War saw rationing, there was no shortage of food at the garden party. Rosewood’s chef Paul Brett cooked up a barbecue and the dining room was turned into a 1940s tea room with cuppas and home-made cakes. The tea room was decorated with bunting, historical photographs and memorabilia.

The garden party raised £500, which will go towards a grand charity total raised by Lakeview Rest Homes over the year and be shared between Brian House and The Diana Award Anti-Bullying Ambassadors.

Fiona Fox, care manager, said it had been a successful event and a “great day”.

Eric Gaskill, Jeep owner, with Fiona Fox, Kate Chadwick and Eric's wife Valerie

She said: “I am so proud of every one of my staff at Rosewood Lodge for all the hard work they put into organising this event. They always go the extra mile for our residents.

“Thank you to everyone who helped us – we had a lot of fun with the residents and it was lovely to hear their stories.”

Resident Ron Humphrey said: “It brought back a lot of memories for me. We had such a lovely afternoon.”

Jess Sommerville, carer, at Rosewood

Harry Foster, Rosewood resident with Tracey Bradley, carer

Malick Sowe (centre), manager of Newfield, with ladies from Newfield and Paul Brett (back row), chef at Rosewood

Tudor Anghele and Jess Sommerville, carers at Rosewood

Kate Chadwick, deputy manager, dressed as a land girl, with Fiona Fox, registered care manager of Rosewood, dressed as a soldier