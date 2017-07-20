TT legend’s fellowship honour a ‘proud’ day

A motorcycling legend is one of six honorary fellows to be announced by Myerscough College.

John McGuinness, the second most successful TT rider of all time is among those to have accepted the highest honour the college can bestow.

The other five are Glendale boss Peter Cosgrove, director of the Mersey Forest Paul Nolan OBE, world renowned farrier Dr Simon Curtis, and Lancashire charity and community champions John and Danielle Barnett.

The six have now been inducted into the college’s elite group of inspirational people and join an exclusive club that contains names from the world of business, sport and entertainment.

John said: “The fellowship is a very proud moment for me and I really appreciate it. Some of what I’ve achieved during my career has been amazing.

“My advice to students is think big, whatever your plans are for the future. I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved.”