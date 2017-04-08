Troubled Fylde suffer humiliating defeat

Darlington Mowden Park 66, Fylde rugby 22

Fylde suffered a dreadful reverse in this National League One encounter.

They had no answer to the home side's power and finishing.

The heat is now on Fylde as two sides below them in the table in the relegation battle both won.

Blaydon took maximum points as they beat Cambridge 43-40, while Hull Ionians won 30-29 against Rosslyn Park

With two matches to go, Fylde are eight points clear of Blaydon and six ahead of Hull Ionians.

Each of those three sides have a maximum of 10 points to play for.