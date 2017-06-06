Tributes to retired businessman Harry

A retired Garstang businessman and popular fundraiser, Harry Kneyon, has died.

His friend and former Garstang Courier deputy editor Anthony Coppin pays tribute:

Harry was a chap with an instinctive twist on humour; he always saw the ridiculous in any situation

Harry Kenyon, who has died in his early 80s, was a man of many parts – businessman, survivor of childhood TB (an illness which left him with a life-long disability which he bore with good-humoured stoicism), charity fund-raiser, one-time canal boat dweller, one-time fish and chip shop proprietor, possessor of a dry sense of humour, a regular at Garstang Arts Centre and the Thursday Old People’s meals.

He ran a fish and chip shop business in his native south Lancashire before moving to Blackpool, and later to Garstang, where he worked in a camera shop and a video library.

He went on to run Harry’s Music Box in Pringle Court, selling videos, CDs, and taking passport photographs for many years.

His off-beat, dry sense of humour helped him as a community fund-raiser, initially for the local Conservative Party and later for the Garstang branch of the British Heart Foundation. The BHF fund-raisers were hugely popular and invariably featured Harry and his friend Marie Whalley as a mind-reading double act.

When he retired from The Music Box about 10 years ago I organised a party for him at the Royal Oak. Although rarely showing emotion he was genuinely touched by the tributes paid to him that night by those who attended.

Another friend, Garstang town councillor Roger Brooks, said: “Harry was a chap with an instinctive twist on humour; he always saw the ridiculous in any situation. He suffered with his TB hip all his life with good grace and without complaint.”

Harry had been ill for some time and spent his final weeks at Oakfield Nursing Home, Forton.