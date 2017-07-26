Tributes to ‘friendly and outgoing’ dad killed by single punch

Have your say

The family of Michael Rhodes, who died after being struck by a single punch, have paid tribute to the ‘friendly and outgoing’ father-of-one.

Mr Rhodes, 47, died on June 12 – more than a month after the attack outside Costcutters, on Exchange Street, North Shore, on May 20.

His sister Jane Parkinson, 49, said: “We are all traumatised. I don’t know how to describe it. It has been a dreadful time for all of us.

“Michael was a nice, friendly, outgoing man. I think everybody in Blackpool knew him.

“He didn’t deserve what happened. Not at all.”

Mr Rhodes leaves behind Jane, his younger brother Andrew, mum Margaret, and nine-year-old daughter Lilliegh.

Mark Butcher, founder of the Amazing Graze soup kitchen where Mr Rhodes was a familiar face, said: “He was a very polite, well-mannered, Christian boy. He had a good character.

“He did a lot of work to promote Amazing Graze and spoke with alcoholics who make use of our services.

“If someone was struggling he would bring them in to the soup kitchen.”

Mr Rhodes’ funeral will take place at Carleton Crematorium on July 31 at 2pm.

A 16-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm following the attack outside the corner shop.

It is not yet known whether further charges will be made against the teenager.