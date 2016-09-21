Tributes paid to scooter tragedy mum

A woman who died after falling from a scooter on Blackpool Promenade has been described as a ‘loving mum’.

Julia Pennington-Bell, 55 from Southport, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital following the incident, in Queen’s Promenade on Sunday.

Julie Pennington-Bell

She died on Monday.

Her family today thanked all those who had rushed to her aid.

In a statement, released through Lancashire Police, they said: “The family of Julia Pennington-Bell would like to express their grief at the loss of a loving mum who died in a road traffic accident on Queens Promenade, Blackpool, on Sunday.

“She will be sorely missed by all who knew her and Julia’s family and her partner Mark would like to pass on their thanks to friends and neighbours for their support at this difficult time.

“Family would also like to pass on their thanks to bystanders who assisted with medical assistance prior to emergency services arriving on scene.”

Mrs Pennington-Bell had been a passenger on the Vespa Piaggio PX 125 scooter.

A 51-year-old man, who had also been onboard, suffered a suspected fractured shoulder.

Police believe the exhaust may have fallen off the bike.

Sgt Adam Dawson said: “This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Anyone with information should call 101.