Tribute to ex-teacher ‘who changed lives’

A memorial service is to be held in Lytham for a former teacher in the town.

Jane Boyle retired in 2010 after 20 years at Lytham CE School, having previously taught at Lytham Hall Park.

She died suddenly last month, aged 61, in Somerset, where she had made her home since retirement.

Friend Susan Clegg said: “Jane was an inspiring lady who touched the lives of many, and will continue to live on in their hearts and minds.

“Her sense of humour contributed greatly to the lives of those she met and spilled over into her story telling – many will remember listening spellbound to her tales.

“Not content to contain her sense of public service within working hours, her encouragement and guidance to young people was responsible for changing many lives.

“She will be missed greatly by her family and friends, her former colleagues at school and by her many past students.”

Following Jane’s funeral already held in Somerset, the service to celebrate her life will be held at St John’s Church, Lytham, on Saturday, November 18 at 10.30am. Celebrants are asked to wear bright and colourful clothing.