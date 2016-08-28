Trial for couple over policeman’s dog bite

A couple accused of having an American Bulldog, said to have been dangerously out of control and which bit a police officer on the leg in Fleetwood, have been given a date for their trial.

Mitchell Flackett, 29, of Lawson Road, Blackpool, and Rebecca Smith, 22, of Tarn Road, Thornton, pleaded not guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control outside an address in the port’s Arden Green and injuring a police officer on May 18.

Flackett further denied being in charge of the dog when it was said to be dangerously out of control in the front garden of an address in the port’s Hamlet Road.

The defendants had their case adjourned to November 21 for trial, by District Judge Jeff Brailsford, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.