Trek would make The Duke proud

Students from St Aidan’s CE High School in Preesall have certainly shown an outdoor spirit of adventure.

Year 10 students from the high school spent a day walking to practice for their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze award expedition.

Year 10 students arrived at Bibby’s Farm camp site near Chorley, pitched tents and set up camp.

Students then split up into their groups for the expedition and went off for a day’s walking.

They made the most of the countryside, despite a downpour of rain, and practised their map reading and navigation skills.

They honed their skills, in preparation for the expedition, under the watchful eye of an instructor.