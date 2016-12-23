Tree festival’s roots to success

A Fleetwood church was turned into a winter wonderland with a display of 29 specially-designed Christmas trees of all shapes and sizes.

It was all part of the 15th annual Christmas Tree Festival at Trinity Methodist Church, on Fleetwood Road, an event which has now become a much-loved tradition in the town. And this year’s competitive event featured a double winner, with Home Start Wyre’s tree not only winning the best prize for youth groups, but the overall winners’ shield as well.

Christmas tree Festival at Trinity Methodist Church, Fleetwood. Lilly and Rhiver Cowell.

The theme of the group’s tree was Around the World, with its design featuring paper handprints in the colours of the maps of the world, and paper chains including key facts about the different nations - as well as sparkling tinsel.

Judging this year’s entry was Reverend Roger Stubbings, a Methodist minister formerly based in Fleetwood, although as usual he had no idea which group had designed each tree.

Geoff Bottomley, one of the festival organisers, said: “What was pleasing this year was not only the high standards of the tree designs, but the fact that in choosing their themes, many of the entries showed concern for other people in need. Everyone at the church is delighted because we recognise how important is the work done by this charity, Home Start Wyre.”

Home Start Wyre provides a range of support for families with young children.