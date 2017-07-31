Travellers braced for rail service disruption

Have your say

Passengers travelling between Blackpool and Manchester face major changes to their journey next month.

Network Rail is closing the line between Bolton and Preston to allow vital upgrade works to take place.

No trains from Blackpool will call at stations along the route through Bolton, including Chorley, Horwich and Bolton from Saturday August 12 to Sunday August 27.

Services will operate via alternative routes.

Liam Sumpter, regional director for Northern, said: “Great improvements are coming for our customers in the north west with quicker journeys, longer trains and more frequent services.

“Before we can deliver that, essential large scale engineering work has to take place and we thank our customers for their patience while this happens.”