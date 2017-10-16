Wyre speed traps set to be unleashed

Average speed cameras on a notorious Wyre road are ready to go live.

A two-mile stretch of the A588 near Pilling will be monitored by average speed cameras with a 50mph limit with a view to making it safer.

Head Dyke Lane is a popular route in particular for motorcycles because of its straight, flat sections.

The cameras will cover the section between Fold House Caravan Park and Bourbles Lane. The cameras are likely to be switched on before the new year, it is hoped. A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “The installation is now complete. At the moment we are focusing on getting other routes ready to go live but it is anticipated that this site will go live in the near future.

“Further information will be provided ahead of the enforcement go live date.”

Meanwhile, Lancashire Road Safety Partnership has refused to rule out extending the speed trap section on the A583 between the Wrea Green roundabout and Clifton.

The Gazette reported last week how the 50mph average speed section had been shortened to just three miles from almost eight miles with the section between Peel Corner and Wrea Green roundabout – which includes the Little Plumpton fracking site – removed from the plans.

Part of that route is down to 20mph around the fracking site for the safety of the protesters, police and security guards.

Asked if the original plan for the entire Peel Corner to Clifton section would be revisited later, the spokesman added: “It is an ongoing project and routes will be reviewed in the future.”