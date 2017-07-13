Wyre set to offer campervan parking on Fleetwood car park as part of 12-month trial

Motorhomes are set to be allowed to park on the Central car park in Fleetwood as part of a 12-month-trial.

Wyre Council chiefs hope relaxing the rules will bring in more visitors in the face of more demand, with a fee of £5 per night for a maximum of three nights put forward.

Coun Roger Berry

Senior councillors were set to consider a report by Coun Roger Berry, who is responsible for neighbourhood services, and service director Mark Billington at a cabinet meeting at the Civic Centre last night.

The pair said in their report: “There is an ever-growing demand for parking for motorhomes within the borough. The council’s current Traffic Regulation Order expressly forbids overnight occupancy in any of its car parks.

“Currently only Fylde Council offer overnight motorhome parking locally. The parking, on St Annes’ swimming pool site, offers parking for up to three nights for a £5 per night fee and has proved to be very popular.

“The site offers no facilities, although a sluice is available at the public toilets 500m to the north of the site.”

They said the Central car park, on Promenade Road, is ‘well positioned’ for the town centre and ‘offers a secluded site close to the beach’.

Contrary to the report, Blackpool Council yesterday said on its website that it currently offers five sites for motorhomes: Foxhall Village Car Park, Gynn Square Car Park, Lytham Road Car Park, Seasiders Car Park, and South Car Park.

The homes are allowed to park in a total of 84 coach spaces, though 53 at during peak times and at the discretion of staff. A 12-hour fee of £10 is chargeable.

“Overnight sleeping is allowed, but not the use of or setting up of any equipment such as seating, washing lines, awnings, etc,” the council said.

Coun Berry and Mr Billington’s report said the council’s Off Street Parking Places and Consolidation Order 2012 will need updating to allow for the pilot to take place.

“Statutory consultation and advertising will be required as part of this process, including consultation with Fleetwood Town Council.

“Changes brought about by other alterations to the council’s car parks, including the change to the naming of Hardhorn Road [in Poulton] to Wheatsheaf Way car park will be made at the same time.”

The matter of enforcement was also due to be discussed in the council chamber last night, with one of two options being picked going forward.

The council currently employs Lancashire Parking Services (LPS), which wrote to the council in 2014 with the two options for off-street parking enforcement.

The first would have seen LPS deliver and manage all enforcement – and keep all the income. The second, proposed to be accepted, would see a third party used and the council retaining all penalty charge notice income.