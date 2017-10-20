Woman taken to hospital after six car smash

A woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in a six car pile-up in Singleton, say police.

More top stories: Cash machine torn from supermarket wall in overnight raid

Emergency services were called out to the accident on Garstang Road at the junction of Lodge Lane at around 5.20pm on Thursday, October 19.

Ambulance crews say a woman driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa suffered arm injuries in the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called out to the a multi-vehicle accident.

"Three out of six drivers suffered injuries but most of these are believed to have been minor and only one person was taken to hospital."

The woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.