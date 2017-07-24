Woman injured after falling from train at Blackpool North

Have your say

A woman was injured after she fell while getting off a train at Blackpool North train station, say police.

The 64 year-old was travelling into the station on July 21 at around 4.40pm when the accident happened.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "We received a call after a woman fell between the train and the platform.

"Officers were quickly on scene and rendered first aid prior to arrival of ambulance.

"The woman suffered hip and arm injuries but was talking and conscious and it is not believed that her injuries were life threatening."

The woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by ambulance.