Waterloo Road bridge to close for repairs

A major Blackpool road will be shut in one direction while vital repairs are made to a bridge.

The six-week project to strengthen Waterloo Road bridge starts on Monday.

Waterloo Road will be shut eastbound while work takes place to reduce the width of the carriageway in order to reduce the load on the edge beams under the footway.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted along Lytham Road, Bloomfield Road and Central Drive. Seasiders Way will remain open at all times.

Once the work has been completed, the carriageway will return to two-way traffic.

Coun Fred Jackson, cabinet member for highways, said: “The bridge has become weaker than it used to be and it needs to be repaired to make sure it stays safe for road users and pedestrians.”