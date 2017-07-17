UPDATE: Biker dies in crash at busy junction

A man has died following a collision at a busy Blackpool junction.

The motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Squires Gate Lane and St Annes Road.

Police said a Keeway motorbike had been in collision with a Vauxhall Astra car at around 4.20pm

The westbound side of the road was blocked while paramedics fought to save the man.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called to a collision between a car and a motorcycle at around 4.20pm.

"One man was seriously injured and he is understood to be the rider of the motorcycle.

"He was given CPR at the scene and taken to hospital."

Police initially said the man had been taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. They later confirmed the collision had proved fatal,

The man's family have been informed.

Two people have now been been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

The accident caused major traffic problems in South Shore as one of the main routes into and out of Blackpool was shut.

The road remained closed for three hours following the collision to allow accident investigation work to take place. The police helicopter was called in to assist with work at the scene.

Traffic backed up on Squires Gate Lane and on Blackpool Business Park, with the main access point for shoppers and office workers closed off with police tape.

Eventually drivers were directed off the business park through the car park of the new Aldi store

Bus services were diverted away from the scene with the 7 and 16 service among those affected.

Lancashire Police confirmed the road had been re-opened by 7.20pm.

Anyone who might have seen the crash and who may have evidence can contact Lancashire Police on 101