Two-year-old girl airlifted to hospital with head injuries

A two-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital with head injuries following a collision in Blackpool.

The incident happened at around 3pm in Talbot Road, close to the Sainsbury’s store.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and the road was closed.

The North West Air Ambulance was scrambled and landed at around 3.20pm.

The helicopter carried the injured girl to Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool.

Police were unable to give details of the girl’s condition.

Traffic and public transport around Blackpool has been severely disrupted.

Police were unable to say when the road would re-open.