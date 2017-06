Two lanes are blocked on the M55 after a van overturned during this morning's rush hour, say fire services.

Fire fighters were called to reports of a 'person trapped' between junctions 1 and 2 on the westbound carriageway at round 7.15.

Three crews from Fulwood, Preston and South Shore are currently at the scene.

