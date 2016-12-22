Travellers planning to use Isle of Man Steam Packet warned of possible cancellations

Travellers planning to use the Isle of Man Steam Packet between Heysham and Douglas have been warned of possible cancellations and delays this morning (22 December).

Disruption is expected to affect services on Friday 23 and 24 December.

The warning comes after the Met Office issued a yellow severe weather warning for the North West over the Christmas period.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A deepening depression will move northeastwards across the Atlantic, passing northern Scotland during the Christmas period and bringing a broad swathe of gales and severe gales to much of northern Britain.

"There remains a fair degree of uncertainty in the exact track and intensity of the depression, which reduces confidence concerning the threat of particularly strong winds across the far north."

Passengers who would like to transfer to alternative sailings can contact The Isle of Man Steam Packet reservations team on 01624 661661.