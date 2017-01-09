Trains cancelled or delayed due to signalling problems

A signalling problem between Manchester Oxford Road and Salford Crescent has led to delays and cancellations on several rail routes throughout the North West this morning.

All lines between Manchester and Wigan North Western / Newton-le-Willows are currently blocked and trains are currently unable to run between Manchester Oxford Road and Wigan North Western, causing delays of up to 45 minutes to journeys between the stations.

This is affecting services operated by Arriva Trains Wales, Northern and TransPennine Express.

The delays are affecting several routes including:-

- The route running from Manchester Airport through Preston and on to Blackpool North.

- The route from Manchester Airport through to Wigan North, Preston, Lancaster and terminating in Edinburgh. For more information please see here

Services between Manchester Victoria and Liverpool Lime Street have also been affected, with some services amended to not call at Manchester Victoria.

Trains between Chester and Manchester Piccadilly may be amended to start and terminate at Warrington Bank Quay, or diverted between Chester and Manchester.

National Rail are advising that passengers can use Metrolink services between Manchester Victoria and Manchester Piccadilly.

Passengers may be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay in completing their journey, say National Rail. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

Delays and disruption are expected to continue until 1pm.