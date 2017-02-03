Teenage boy hurt in hit and run collision

A 15-year-old boy was knocked off his bike in a hit and run collision

The incident happened at around 8.10pm on Thursday Kincraig Road in Bispham.

The boy was knocked off his bike and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with injuries to his arm and lower back.

The driver of the car, thought to be a man aged around 30,initially stopped at the scene to exchange words with the cyclist, before getting back in his car and making off.

The car is described as a small, red Ford which is thought to have suffered damage to its passenger-side wing mirror during the collision.

Police are now trying to trace the driver and would urge anybody who knows who he may be to get in touch.

PC Sean Erett, of the Blackpool Roads Policing Team, said: “The driver of the car failed to stop despite the fact he had collided with a young cyclist and left him needing hospital treatment.

“We would now like to speak to him and would ask anybody who knows who he is – or indeed, the driver himself if he sees this appeal – to contact us.

“Similarly anybody with information about the incident who has not yet been spoken to is asked to ring us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1434 of February 2.