Roadworks to be completed ahead of Christmas rush

Seven North West traffic schemes will be completed in time for Christmas to help people travelling for the holiday season.

Highways England will complete the roadworks - on motorways and major A roads - by 6am on Friday 23 December, ensuring drivers can visit their friends and family with as little disruption as possible.

The schemes in the North West are:

A56 Rising Bridge Roundabout (near Haslingden): Embankment and roundabout work, fencing, traffic signals and cycleway construction, 4 miles of roadworks completed.

M62 junction 6 (near Huyton): Lighting and cycleway scheme, 2 miles of roadworks completed.

M6 junction 37 (near Sedburgh): Carriageway work, 1 mile of roadworks completed.

M6 junction 43 (near Carlisle): Resurfacing work and replacement of bridge joints, 1 mile of roadworks completed.

A66 (near Appleby): Resurfacing work, 2 miles of roadworks completed.

A66 (near Penrith): Road repairs and drainage work. 2 miles of roadworks completed.

A66 (near Keswick): Installation of steps and inspection, 1 mile of roadworks completed.

Highways England Asset Delivery Manager, Andy Withington, said: “We’re helping drivers with their journeys this Christmas by ensuring as many schemes as possible are completed by the holiday break.

“Our traffic officers will also be on patrol and working with partners as always to help clear any incidents; the vast majority of which will be dealt with in under an hour.

“Please make sure you have everything you need for your journey in case of delays, and plan your journey by checking before you travel.”

The Highways England website can help drivers plan their journeys, and by listening to local radio stations, or by calling our information line (0300 123 5000) they can keep up to date with conditions on the roads.

Highways England is advising drivers of the resources on offer to help them arrive at their destinations safely, including advice about driving on smart motorways where signs and signals are used to help ease the flow of traffic to improve journeys. www.gov.uk/guidance/how-to-drive-on-a-smart-motorway

Lane restrictions or temporary speed limits will need to remain at some locations, including smart motorway works on Manchester M60/62 and Cheshire M6 junctions 16 to 19.