Roads closed as Blackpool battered by winds

Fire services braved the elements to keep Blackpool safe after high winds caused chaos across the town.

Crews were called out to several dangerous structure calls on 13 January as the town bore the brunt of 55mph winds.

The Promenade was closed between Central pier and Foxhall and Chapel Street was also closed after large pieces of sheet metal blew free from a sign and were causing a hazard to members of the public.

Talbot Road was also closed after parts of the large S blew down from the Sainsbury's supermarket sign.

All roads have now re-opened following the earlier incidents.

Crew Manager Tom Mellor said: "One of the letters of the Sainsbury's sign had come loose and parts were falling down. Crews turned out with an aerial ladder and a section of Talbot Road was closed while we dealt with the incident.Two firefighters removed the loose elements of the sign and brought it down safely."

Firefighters also attended an incident at a hotel on Queens Promenade where roof tiles had been loosened by the winds and were causing a hazard to members of the public.

At around 9.30, crews were called to Elizabeth Street after a 6ft by 6ft pane of glass was blown in by the wind.

And in Thornton, a large branch broke free close to playing fields in Fleetwood Road North, landing just yards from properties and cars in Shrewsbury Drive and Millfield Court.

Crew Manager Tom Mellor said: "If you suspect a structure has become damaged in the winds please keep clear. If you are in any doubt contact the fire service for assistance."

Nobody is thought to have been injured in any of the incidents.