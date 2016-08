A Blackpool road has been closed following a collision between a horse and a car.

Police have closed part of Grasmere Road temporarily, close to the roundabout junction with Ansdell Road, following the accident this afternoon.

It’s understood a horse is being treated in the middle of the road.

The horse was being ridden at the time but there are no reported injuries to the rider or car driver.

No further details have yet been logged with police.