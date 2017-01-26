Road blocked as car and bus collide

Police and ambulance crews are on scene at a crash involving a car and a bus in Andsell

The accident happened at around 2.10pm close to Fylde Rugby Club in Blackpool Road.

Police said a red Mercedes E200 had been involved in a collision with a bus

The road is blocked between Commonside and The Blossoms pub

The driver of the Mercedes, described as an elderly man, has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

No details of his injuries have been provided.

Blackpool Transport said its number 11 services was being delayed as a result of the incident. Services have been diverted away from the accident scene

