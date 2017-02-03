RNLI launch boats twice in 24hrs in Blackpool

The coastguard was called out to two separate incidents in 24 hours after two people entered the water in Blackpool.

Police and the coastguard were called to the first incident at around 6.10pm on 2 February following reports of a woman in the water near the Central Pier.

Two boats were launched from Blackpool RNLI station to discover the woman had already made her way to the shore, say the coastguard.

It is not thought that she suffered any injuries and no further action was taken by the police.

Boats were launched again at 1.20am on 3 February following reports of a 'despondent male' on the Promenade near Central Pier, say the coastguard.

A police helicopter from Warton helped in the search and the man was located after being in the water, say police.

A police spokesman said: "Police, the coastguard and ambulance crews were called to a concern for safety after a man was reported in the sea. The man was located after being in the sea and was taken to Burnley General Hospital."