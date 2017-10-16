Revealed: The best and worst motorway service areas

Transport Focus surveyed customers at England's 112 motorway service areas.
:: The top 10 in order of highest rating were:
1. Reading Services Westbound
2. Rivington Services Northbound
3. Corley Services Northbound
4. Gloucester Services Southbound
5. Gloucester Services Northbound
6. Knutsford Services Southbound
7. Norton Canes Services
8. Tebay Services Northbound
9. Tebay Services Southbound
10. Cobham Services
:: The bottom 10 in order of lowest rating were:
112. Heston Services Eastbound
111. Stafford Services Southbound
110. Rownhams Services Southbound
109. Rownhams Services Northbound
108. Toddington Services Southbound
107. Washington Services Northbound
106. Winchester Services Southbound
105. Membury Services Eastbound
104. Clacket Lane Services Eastbound
103. Bridgwater Services