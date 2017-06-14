Red alert over danger junction

Red lights shining a few seconds longer could end up saving a life.

That is the view of Anchorsholme councillors following another horrific smash at a notorious junction.

A driver was cut from their car after the accident on Sunday afternoon at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Anchorsholme Lane.

It is the latest in a string of accidents at what is considered one of the Fylde coast’s most notorious black spots.

Coun Paul Galley, who represents Anchorsholme on Blackpool Council, believes it is time changes were made.

And far from calling for a radical rethink of the road layout, he believes changing the phasing of the lights could prove crucial.

He said: “You have traffic coming from the east side of the junction, crossing the tramway and either going straight across or turning.

“The natural assumption is that the lights allow you to do that.

“But the lights on the north to south lanes change, meaning crossing traffic can end up in trouble.

“All it would take is a change on those lights, an extra few seconds, just to allow the traffic crossing and turning time to filter in.

“That would make a world of difference without really impacting on the traffic flow.

“Given the number of crashes that happen at this junction it could end up that a few seconds could end up saving a life.”

Coun Galley believes the fact traffic has to cross the tram lines also causes drivers to take risks when turning.

He said: “You can be very conscious that you are waiting on the tram tracks.

“If a tram comes along it will stop for you, it isn’t like waiting on the main rail line to Preston.

“But I think subconsciously drivers are worried about waiting there and they want to clear the tram lines as soon as possible.

“Allowing them to do that would certainly help.”

Coun Galley says he has the support of fellow ward councillor Tony Williams in his calls for the phasing of the lights to change.

A man was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries following Sunday’s crash.

Fire crews had to cut the roof off a Vauxhall Corsa to remove the male driver following the collision, which also involved a Peugeot car.

The northbound route between Blackpool and Fleetwood was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Fire crews spent around an hour at the scene.

The junction is one of the few points at which road traffic now crosses the tramway following upgrade work.