Public give backing to new £100m bypass route

Roads chiefs have vowed to take the views of the public onboard as they prepare to finalise plans for a £100m bypass plan.

Highways England carried out a consultation last year over proposals for improvements on the A585 between Windy Harbour and Skippool.

The results of those meetings have now been published, with the majority of those who chose to respond backing plans for a new dual carriageway.

A number of alternative suggestions were made and Highways bosses have said they will now be considered as final plans for the scheme are drawn up.

Among the proposals put forward was a tunnel under Lodge Lane in Singleton which would minimise the impact of the new road on nearby homes.

Highways England rejected such a proposals as too costly but has suggested a ‘land bridge’ could be included to lessen the impact of a dual carriageway.

The report said: “A possible alternative to the provision of a tunnel is the provision of a land bridge at Lodge Lane.

“This was proposed by the scheme team as an alternative to the Lodge Lane tunnel suggestion.

“This was then developed based on the aim of allowing the field immediately east of Lodge Lane to be reinstated.”

A tunnel at Lodge Lane would likely add £25m to the cost of the project.

Other suggestions being taken forward include a new roundabout and link road off Shard Lane to tackle congestion on the road from Over Wyre.