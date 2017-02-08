Prom roadworks must be finished 'as quickly as possible' ahead of half term rush

Contractors carrying out works on the Promenade have been told to finish their dig as quickly as possible.

Roadworks appeared close to the junction with Rigby Road on Monday afternoon.

A huge trench has been cut in the Promenade

Temporary traffic lights, coupled with increased traffic on the Promenade as a result of the closure of Plymouth Road, have led to lengthy delays during the rush hour.

Blackpool Council insists the works – to handle surface water from the Foxhall Village scheme – are vital but has made clear contractors have been told to ensure the route is open completely by the start of the half term holidays.

Coun Fred Jackson, cabinet member for environmental services and highways, said: “Foxhall Village is an

environmentally friendly development, which means surface and rain water is separated from the main sewer and will run naturally towards the sea.

“This reduces the risk of localised flooding for properties and will help improve the quality of the sea water.

“The contractors have been informed that the work on the Promenade must be completed as quickly as possible and we expect them to be finished on the site before the end of the week.”