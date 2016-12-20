Police launch appeal over ‘serious’ crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision which left a pensioner with serious injuries.

The collision happened at around 10am on Friday when the woman, 71, was walking her two dogs on West Drive in Cleveleys. As she crossed the road she was involved in a collision with a Mercedes E220d.

The woman was freed from underneath the car and airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital.

She remains in hospital where she is being treated for injuries to her pelvis and arm.

The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place.

But officers still need more information to be able to piece together precisely what happened.

Sergeant Rob Gomery from the Road Policing Unit said: “This collision has left the woman with serious injuries and an investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened and I would urge anyone who was in the vicinity and has not yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 416 of December 16.