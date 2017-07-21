No threat to Blackpool's rail upgrade

Have your say

Rail bosses have made clear Blackpool’s electrification works will be completed after a number of similar schemes were axed.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling earlier this week revealed electrification of lines between Cardiff and Swansea, Windermere and Oxenholme and Kettering to Nottingham was being scrapped

Cost over-runs were blamed for cuts to some schemes while the Lake District project was abandoned after concerns over the visual impact.

Work has already begun to install the supports for electric cables between Blackpool and Preston.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The announcement y relates specifically to schemes in the Midlands, South Wales and Cumbria.

“The scheme to upgrade and electrify the railway between Preston and Blackpool North is unaffected and remains on programme for completion in May 2018.”