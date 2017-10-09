Motorway BLOCKED after vehicle overturns

The M6 northbound was closed after a collision involving an overturned car.

The car, which had an attached trailer carrying wooden pallets, overturned within Junction 29 at Bamber Bridge.

The scene at Junction 29. Photo: Bob Clare.

Traffic was diverted using exit and entry slip roads around the junction.

North West Motorway Police said: "Vehicle is on its side adjacent to Junction 29 northbound exit slip road, all traffic coming off at Junction 29, avoid the area, heavily congested."

Fire engines and crews from Bamber Bridge, Leyland and Preston attended the scene where firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue two individuals from the vehicle.

Delays of an hour and a half were reported by Highways England, with congestion back to Junction 27.

The overturned vehicle at Junction 29.

The two, along with three others who had exited the vehicle, were taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

North West Air Ambulance were en-route to the location but were not required, with Lancashire Road Police confirming that there were only minor injuries.

Two lanes were reopened at 6:30pm, with the other remaining lane reopened at 7:30pm following completion of vehicle recovery and clear up.

