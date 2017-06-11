Man hurt in crash at 'notorious' junction

A man has suffered head and leg injuries in a crash.

The accident happened in Fleetwood Road Road, close to the junction with Anchorsholme Lane at around 2.55pm on Sunday.

Images posted online show firefighters working to free the driver

Fire crews have been called to help remove on person from a car. The roof of the black Vauxhall Corsa was cut off during the rescue operation.

An ambulance and two fire engines are at the scene along with police.

Rossall Road is currently blocked heading towards Fleetwood while emergency services work at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted along Maitland Avenue.

Bus and tram services through the area are being affected.

Police could not give any details of the vehicles involved or the condition of the driver.

The junction of Fleetwood Road and Anchorsholme Lane has seen repeated accidents and some residents have called for the layout of the road, where cars turning from the northbound lanes have to cross two tram tracks and two lanes of southbound traffic, to be changed