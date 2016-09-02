Long delays after 10 people injured in three car motorway smash

There was widespread disruption on the motorways following a three car crash injuring 10 people in Preston.

Three fire crews, paramedics and police were called to the scene following a crash on the M55 motorway at junction one in Fulwood on Friday evening.

The road was initially closed westbound while firefighters and paramedics rescued a casualty trapped in one of the vehicles. In total 10 people were injured, the fire service said.

One lane was reopened at around 7pm but long delays were caused for travellers heading to the Illuminations switch on event in Blackpool.

Highways England took to social media to warn drivers of delays following the accident. They said the road was expected to remain closed until around 8.30pm.

The accident caused a knock on affect resulting in long delays on the A6 north and south between Broughton and Preston and on the M6 with long delays reported as far back as junction 30.

The NW Motorway Police tweeted: “RTC J1-3 M55 WB traffic stopped injuries being assessed.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue the casualty, who was taken to hospital with other casualties by ambulance.”

