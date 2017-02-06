Search

Firefighters cut couple from car

Crews had to cut the couple out of their car

A man and a woman had to be cut from their car after an accident in Layton, say fire services.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Mather Street at around 8.30pm on 5 February following a 999 call.

Crews arrived to find a Citroen on its roof with an elderly man and woman trapped inside.

Crew Manager Andrew Jones said: "Two fire engines and crews from Blackpool responded to a report of a car on its roof with two people trapped inside.

"Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to cut away the side of the car and rescue the casualties.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said the car was being driven by an 88-year-old woman, while a 96-year-old man was in the passenger seat.

Both were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, her for a check-up, and him for treatment for a head injury, she added.