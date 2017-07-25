Find out more about overnight rail line works

Residents living near the railway between Preston and Blackpool North are invited to a series of drop-in events over the next month to find out more about the next phase of upgrade work.

As part of Network Rail’s £1bn Great North Rail Project, work continues to complete the upgrade and electrification of the railway between Preston and Blackpool is being carried out at night.

Noel Connolly, head of programme management for Network Rail, said: “I appreciate that the work could be disruptive, so I’d like to thank local residents for their patience while we carry this out.

"We will take all possible measures to keep disruption to an absolute minimum.”

A drop in session will be held from 4pm to 70m today at Kirkham Community Centre in Mill Street and on Monday from 4pm to 7pm at Poulton Civic Centre in Breck Road.