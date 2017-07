Ferry services between Knott End and Fleetwood will be halted for essential work.

The ferry will stop from 2.45pm tomorrow to have repairs done.

Services should resume on Friday afternoon as the Wyre Rose vessel undergoes trials.

The full service will return on Saturday.

Ferry services on Tram Sunday will begin at 7.45am with another sailing at 8.15am. They will begin again after low water at 1.15am and continue to 5.15pm.