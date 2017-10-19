Extra buses to help cope with delays

Rail firm Northern yesterday admitted rush hour traffic may cause delays to replacement buses when the train line between Blackpool and Preston is closed next month.

But it said measures have been put in place to cope – including buses on standby to come into service if needed.

It comes after commuters and MPs voiced their concern over the tight scheduling of services, with buses given just 20 minutes to get from Poulton to Kirkham at rush hour.

Northern said it had ‘planned carefully for the engineering work’, and will be running an ‘express’ service every 15 minutes from Blackpool and Poulton direct to Preston, as well as services calling at all stations.

A service will also run from Layton to Poulton to ‘help move the large number of schoolchildren who travel between the town on weekday mornings’.

“We know that, despite this careful planning, our rail replacement services may encounter delays as a result of heavy traffic or other potential issues,” a spokesman said.

“With this in mind, we will have buses on standby along the route to support our timetabled services and will have staff at all key stations to help our customers and identify any delays at an early stage.”

The standby buses will ‘fill gaps in the timetable created by’ delays, the spokesman added, and will ‘provide added capacity’.

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard said he was ‘pleased the company responded so quickly to put travellers’ minds at rest’, and said he hoped the replacement service would be a ‘success’.

Buses will replace trains from November 11 for electrification works. The Blackpool North to Preston line will stay shut until Sunday, March 25. Trains currently take around 27 minutes to get from Blackpool North to Preston, but it will take up to 65 minutes by bus – with just 20 minutes scheduled between Poulton and Kirkham.