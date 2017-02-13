Elderly man cut free from car after crash in Blackpool

An elderly man was cut free from a car after a crash in Staining, Blackpool.

Emergency services were called to Chain Lane at about 7.10pm on Sunday.

When firefighters from Blackpool and South Shore arrived at the scene, they found a car on its side in a field with one person trapped inside.

Crews used cutting equipment to free the man from the car, and he was left in the care of paramedics.

He was conscious and breathing.

One passenger had already managed to escape from the car when crews arrived at the scene.