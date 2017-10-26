Elderly man crashes car into garden area at hospital site

An elderly man left the road and crashed into the garden area of a primary care trust in Lytham, say police.

Emergency services were called out to the scene on Victoria Street outside the Lancashire primary care centre at around 9.45am on Thursday, October 26.

Emergency services attended the scene on Victoria Street

The driver who is believed to be in his 80s was assisted from his car by paramedics but was believed to be uninjured in the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called out to a damage only accident.

"The driver has driven into a fence at a primary care centre.

"Ambulance services and fire crews attended but the driver who was in his 80s was unharmed."

Fire crews from Lytham confirmed that they attended to make the car safe.