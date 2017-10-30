Search

Dash cams: Should everyone have one?

A crazed cyclist was caught on dash cam chasing a taxi through Blackpool (Picture: Premier Taxis/Facebook)
A crazed cyclist was caught on dash cam chasing a taxi through Blackpool (Picture: Premier Taxis/Facebook)

Whether it’s a crazed cyclist tearing windscreen wipers off, a sprinting woman throwing herself onto a stationary car’s bonnet, or a mobility scooter rider – complete with child on knee – veering across a busy junction, dash cams have caught a myriad of strange happenings in recent months.

But are they genuinely useful, and with the devices becoming increasingly cheaper to buy, should everyone have one?