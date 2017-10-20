Closures and 50mph limit set for M55

Have your say

Sections of the M55 motorway are set to close overnight so roadworks can be carried out.

Traffic will be banned from junction four to junction three eastbound from 8pm until 6am on various nights between Thursday, November 16 and Saturday, December 2.

Junction three to junction one eastbound will close from 8pm on Monday, November 27 until 6am the following day.

And the eastbound exit and entry slips at junction three will be closed from 8pm on Monday, November 20, until 6am on Saturday, December 2.

The exit slip will also close from 8pm on Friday, November 17, until 6am on Monday, November 20.

A 50mph limit will also be imposed in places.