Car 'hit central reservation and spun' on motorway

A rush-hour crash caused long delays on the M55.

Traffic was backed up on the westbound carriageway following the incident at junction three, near Kirkham, shortly after 5pm.

Police reported that one vehicle appeared to have 'hit the central reservation and spun across all the carriageways'.

A lane was blocked while emergency services attended the scene.

Highways England reported queues stretching back to junction one. Normal traffic conditions were expected to resume at around 7pm.

A witness reported seeing a fire engine at the scene.

No information has been released on the extent of any injuries sustained in the crash.