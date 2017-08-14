Calls for improvements at Anchorsholme crossroads

Someone could be killed if improvements are not made to a road junction, according to one of Blackpool’s most senior councillors.

Tony Williams is the leader of the Conservative Group on Blackpool Council and also represents Anchorsholme.

He is concerned by the number of crashes happening where Anchorsholme Lane and Kelso Avenue meet.

On Wednesday two cars collided at the junction resulting in minor injuries to both drivers.

It was the fourth crash since May.

And Coun Williams fears one will eventually prove fatal. He said: “This needs sorting. Are we going to have to wait for somebody to be killed before this is sorted?

“That is going to happen if we continue like this.

“We have seen accident after accident at this junction and each one of them is very similar.”

Coun Williams has made repeated requests for roads chiefs to review the crossroads, at which east to west traffic must also cross the tramway.

He said: “I have asked for this to be looked at but nobody is taking note.

“The solution is simple. We just need to change the sequence of the traffic lights, giving those crossing the tram lines time to filter into the northbound lanes.

“At the moment it isn’t clear where traffic is flowing and people are hurrying to get off the tram tracks.

“One simple change could prevent more accidents at this spot.”

The junction is on the boundary of Blackpool and Wyre. In 2015 a car smashed into the front of a shop in the same location.

Blackpool Council were unable to make a comment.