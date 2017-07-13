Broken down train causes headache for drivers as crossing blocked

A broken down train caused chaos for motorists on a busy Blackpool road.

The Blackpool to Manchester Victoria service ran into trouble between Layton and Poulton at 3.30pm on Wednesday.

The location of the train meant crossing barriers at Carleton could not be lifted.

Long tailbacks formed in the area as drivers were forced to wait for the route to re-open.

Queues stretched as far as Aspire Academy and Garstang Road with many drivers choosing to turn around.

Blackpool Transport chose to divert buses through Poulton as a result of the incident.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “A train broke down at Layton Station causing operational problems.

“Passengers were moved onto another train and were eventually able to continue their journey.”

The 45 minute delay had a knock-on effect on rail services in and out of Blackpool.