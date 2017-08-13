Breakdown causing rail delays

Have your say

Rail services between Preston and Wigan are severely delayed because of a broken down train.

Northern, Transpennine Express and Virgin Trains services are all subject to delays of up to an hour.

The problem is affecting all services between Blackpool, Lancaster, Preston and Manchester as well as trains to Liverpool and London.

All services are having to use the line between Wigan and Preston this weekend as the altenative route through Bolton is closed for engineering works.