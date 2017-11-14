Blackpool gridlocked after latest roadworks cause chaos

Furious drivers accused the council of causing mayhem after roadworks threw the town into chaos at rush hour.

The start of work to move utility pipes in preparation for the £21m extension of the tram tracks up Talbot Road from North Pier to North Station has come at the same time as vital repair work on Harrowside and Squires Gate bridges.

With part of the Promenade closed near Talbot Square, filter lights on Devonshire Road and traffic backed up along town centre routes, some motorists complained it took almost half an hour to move just 600 yards.

The junction of Talbot Square and the Prom closed for six weeks yesterday and a stretch of Dickson Road has closed for resurfacing and footpath work. The pipe work is due to be completed in March.

Diversions have been put in place and measures to ease traffic congestion include opening St John’s Square to traffic and making Church Street two way.

The council has said the work, which will benefit the town in the long run, must take place out of season and updates will be published on its website as the phases of the work change.

​Graham Fish, who lives in Cleveleys and is a maintenance engineer for Sainsbury’s,​ said it had taken him more than an hour and a half to get along Dickson Road from Gynn Square to Talbot Road.

He said: “The roads were just jammed with traffic. There appears to be no effective traffic management plan.

“There were cars using the side streets as a rat run and drivers in frustration turning off and trying to find alternative routes only to have to come back because of the one-way system and get back in the queue further down.

“Apart from the question whether this work to extend the tram tracks is needed at all, just before Christmas is not the best time and when you combine it with the other roadworks going on around the area such as the two bridges, it is mayhem.

“Big city councils seem to be able to handle major traffic schemes, why can’t Blackpool Council?”

Jayne Ashcroft who lives off Warbreck Hill Road said the delays had made her late on her way to Preston.

Describing the traffic as ‘crazy’, she said: “It took me 25 minutes to travel 600 yards.”

Kevin Brown from Cleveleys said: “I have never seen anything like this. It was bumper to bumper, drivers were getting frustrated and people were trying to turn off the road. The town centre is like a no-go zone.

“I know this work has to be done but with all of the roadworks going on at the same time this is crazy.”

Coun Tony Williams said: “The whole thing is a shambles. I know there are deadlines to meet and schedules to follow but these can be shifted. The council is doing nothing to help the traders just before Christmas, they might as well have put closed signs either end of The Promenade. I will be putting forward a motion at the full council meeting next week to reconsider the current parking offer and make the car parks free from December 18 onwards.”

Fred Jackson, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “The works are vital and are part of a larger project to create a better town centre for residents, visitors and businesses and lead to further investment and jobs creation for people.”

He said the council had used a range of methods – from letters and press releases to social media posts and the council website – to let residents and traders know about the work.

He added that discounted parking charges were being offered on key shopping days to encourage shoppers and there would be entertainment in the town centre.

John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services at the council appealed for patience.

He said the council had advertised the works extensively but the messages had not yet got through to everyone. He added that as drivers found out about the diversions, the traffic chaos was likely to ease up in weeks to come.